The official page of the government’s Special Secretary for Social Communication (Secom) on Twitter called the case involving the purchase of Covaxin “false report“. The profile published a series of 9 images refuting the alleged irregularities indicated by deputy Luis Miranda and his brother, the server of the Ministry of Health Luis Ricardo Miranda. The suspicions were presented at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate this Friday.

In the images published by Secom, the government claims that the Indian vaccine has not actually been purchased yet and that it is “just one more contract“. Regarding the value of the immunizing agent, the agency states that they were negotiated “tabulated values, identical to those of other countries“.

Covaxin was the most expensive vaccine traded by Brazil, at a value of US$ 15, which is higher than previously estimated by the manufacturer, but is within the international average practiced with other countries, according to the company.

The government has also stated via Secom that the suspicions raised by the Miranda brothers are based on a “document WITH ERRORS and which was soon corrected“. For this reason, one of the images published is written that “at the CPI it was seen that the complainants knew about the correction but even so they took the false report forward”.

Secom also reinforced that Madison Biotech is a shell company. In a statement released by the advisory of Precise Medicines this Friday (June 25), the Bharat Biotech laboratory, responsible for the manufacturing of Covaxin, confirmed that the payment company Madison Biotech has belonged to the Indian group since 2020. Here is the whole (95 KB).

In Secom’s publications, Planalto’s defense that suspicions involving Covaxin are aimed at affecting the image of President Jair Bolsonaro and his government is also reinforced “900 days without corruption“.

On Wednesday (June 23), the Special Secretary for Social Communication, Colonel André Costa, began a statement to the press about the Covaxin case stating that Secom’s role is “preserve the image of the federal government” is that “this implies not allowing false narratives, lies repeated over and over again to be consolidated in the format of truth because they are not”.

The series of images about the Covaxin case concludes with a summary of government actions during the covid-19 pandemic. The acquisition of 630 million doses of the vaccine and the transfer of resources to states and municipalities are mentioned. “Brazil has always invested more than the average of emerging countries against covid.”

On Secom’s Telegram channel, the same images were sent, but with a message included: “Once again we are here to re-establish the truth and fight the lies created about Covaxin vaccines. In this sequence of cards you will find the answers to the accusations that circulate in part of the media and on social networks“.

The movement in defense of the government in the face of suspicions involving Covaxin is led especially by the government senators in the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry). On social networks, the president’s sons have published against Luis Miranda and in favor of Planalto’s positions. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro shared the Secom publication, while Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) affirmed on their social networks that Miranda is “the new piece of farce to overthrow the president“.

