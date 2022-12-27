Secom (Secretary of Communication) in the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will have 5 secretariats from 2023: Advertising and Propaganda, Institutional Communication, Press and Digital Communication, which will be responsible for monitoring social networks. THE EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação) will also be part of the structure.

Currently, in government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Secom is linked to the Ministry of Communications. The structure is divided into 3 subsecretariats: Management and Standards, Press and Articulation. There is also the Publicity and Sponsorship and Institutional Communication Secretariat.

During the Lula administration, the two structures will be independent. The names that should assume the bodies have not yet been made official. Former minister Paulo Bernardo is quoted to take over the Ministry of Communications and deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS) should be the Secretary of Communication.

The expectation is that the petista announce this week the names that will compose the 16 remaining ministries and 2nd echelon positions in the new government. In total, the Esplanada de Lula 37 ministers.