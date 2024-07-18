Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 16:56

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) used a news story from 2017 on Thursday, the 18th, regarding the administration of former President Michel Temer (MDB), to counter memes against the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, who has been nicknamed “Taxad” in recent days. The post was deleted from the government’s official profile on X (formerly Twitter) after repercussions on the social network.

To the Statethe Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) stated that there was a “mistake” at the time of publication. Twenty minutes after the department deleted the image, Secom posted another one changing the news from the time of the Temer government. The new report is from Agro Statepublished this Thursday, with the title “Low prices mark the fruit and vegetable market in June”. “A mistake was found in the image used, but without prejudice to the information because it is correct. The post is updated”, said the Secretariat.

The montage released on the Lula government’s account included a print of the title of a news story published on the website of the National Confederation of Agriculture (CNA): “Fruit prices fall in the country’s main wholesale markets”, without mentioning the date of the original content. The text, dated June 20, 2017, is about the fall in prices during the Temer administration.

In the caption of the post, which was published at 12:37 p.m. this Thursday as a counterpoint to the memes against Haddad, the Lula government suggests that while the jokes are being circulated on social media, new news is emerging “showing the Brazilian economy is getting stronger and stronger.” About 50 minutes after it was published, the post was deleted from the government’s account. While it was online, internet users pointed out the use of old CNA news.

In light of the government’s latest measures aimed at increasing revenue, Haddad has been given a new nickname on social media: Taxad. Criticism has intensified in recent days, with the approval of the tax reform regulations in the Chamber of Deputies and the so-called “blouse tax” approved by Congress.

On Tuesday, the 16th, the vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Geraldo Alckmin, publicly defended Haddad from the flood of memes. “If we take the tax burden from 2022 to 2023, it did not increase, you can even check, I think it even fell,” he said.

With the approval of the tax on blouses, products priced up to US$50 will be taxed at 20% of the Excise Tax, in addition to the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which goes to the States.

On the 10th, the Chamber of Deputies approved the first bill regulating tax reform. The main debate on the issue was the inclusion of animal protein in the basic basket of products that do not pay taxes. While the opposition to the government endorses that the exemption was achieved by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the government base emphasizes that this happened after articulation by the Planalto.

Initially, technicians at the Treasury, headed by Fernando Haddad, resisted the exemption of animal protein. According to the ministry’s calculations, including meat in the basic food basket could increase the final VAT rate by more than 0.5 percentage points. This was also the position of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Despite the Treasury’s position, Lula said he was in favor of the tax exemption. In an interview with Rádio Sociedade earlier this month, the PT member defended a differentiation of the cuts that would be covered by the exemption. According to the president, consumers of premium meats could pay a “small tax,” while “everyday” cuts would not.