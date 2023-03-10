“What’s up, all jewelry?”, says lion of the Treasury in art published on the social networks of the Secretariat of Social Communication

Secom (Secretary of Social Communication) published on social networks, an art mocking the case of jewelry involving the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on the afternoon of this Thursday (9.Mar.2023).

“What’s up, all jewelry?”, says the IRS lion on the artwork. The publication is an informative post to remind the population that the submission of Income Tax returns begins next Wednesday (15.Mar) and that the deadline is until 31 May.

The publication is yet another form of the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to criticize the former chief executive for trying to bring jewelry valued at BRL 16.5 million to Brazil without declaring them to the Federal Revenue Service. The pieces would be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The chief minister of Secom Paulo Pimenta said last Friday (March 3) that “robust“the evidence that Bolsonaro tried”illegally bring R$ 16.5 million diamond necklace and earrings to”Michelle.

“Bolsonaro mobilized at least 4 ministries and the military until the last day of his government to ‘recover the pampering’ of Micheque. If the gifts had been declared, they could legally enter Brazil, but they would belong to the Brazilian government and not the criminal’s family.”, declared the minister on his Twitter profile.

Pimenta was not the only Lula ally to criticize the former president. The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino; the finance minister, Fernando Haddad; and the president of the PT, Glesi Hoffmannalso spoke out about the case. Read more about: