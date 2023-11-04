Head of Secom claims that Jorge Pontual has a “manipulative and cowardly stance on the war in the Middle East”

The minister Paulo Pimenta (Secretariat of Social Communication) criticized this Saturday (4.Nov.2023) statements by journalist Jorge Pontual, from GloboNews, about the war between Israel and Hamas. He stated that the station’s analyst has had a “manipulative and cowardly stance on the war in the Middle East”.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s shameful. It is scary. GloboNews commentator, Jorge Pontual has been known for his manipulative and cowardly stance on the war in the Middle East. It is one thing to condemn terrorist acts, the death and kidnappings of Israeli civilians, it is another to justify the barbarity, genocide and indiscriminate death of thousands of children and innocent Palestinians.”, said Pimenta in the X (ex-Twitter).

The minister shared in the publication an excerpt lasting 1 minute and 47 seconds from a comment made by Pontual on Friday (Nov 3) on the program On the agenda of the broadcaster. On the occasion, Pontual, 75 years old, stated that the situation of the war is “complicated“, What a “attacking Hamas fighters is a right that Israel has”.

The commentator was talking about the bombing of an ambulance convoy outside the Al-Shifa Hospital, located in the North Rimal neighborhood of Gaza, which left 15 dead and at least 50 injured, including employees of the ambulance medical teams.

In a statement, the IDF (acronym in English for Israel Defense Forces) confirmed responsibility for the attack and declared that “a Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance.”

In his comment on Friday, Pontual stated that “unfortunately“Israel’s enemies were among civilians, but Israeli forces did what was expected in the context of a war.

“Attacking Hamas fighters, Hamas terrorists, is a right that Israel has. If they were in the ambulance, unfortunately, that was what Israel had to do: target its enemies. It was an ambulance, it was in a convoy of ambulances and people who were nearby were injured.”, stated Pontual.

“People who were nearby died. It wasn’t just people from Hamas. This is an example of how complicated this situation is. The 2 sides have contradictory versions and Israel believes it is in [lado] right, that it is doing what it has to do, following international law, which states that it can only target combatants. But what if the fighters are hiding among civilians?”, said the journalist.

For Paulo Pimenta, anyone who does not defend peace and the creation of a humanitarian corridor for civilians to escape the conflict is “accomplice” of war. “At this moment, those who do not raise their voices in defense of peace and a humanitarian corridor are complicit in what is happening and, above all, contribute to the failure to find a solution for peace. He arrives!”, declared the minister.

Questioned by the report, the broadcaster’s press office Globe did not respond to the minister’s statements until the publication of this text.

As minister of Secom to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Pimenta is responsible for the government’s relationship with media outlets. In an interview on the program Roda Vivafrom the TV CulturaPimenta stated that his and Lula’s party, the PT, “never had any relationship with Hamas” and defends a State of Palestine as “definitive solution” to the conflict in the Middle East.