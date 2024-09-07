President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has appointed Esther Dweck, Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, to temporarily serve as Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship. Dweck takes over the position after the dismissal of Silvio Almeida, who was fired by President Lula after allegations of sexual harassment.

In a note released on the evening of Friday, the 6th, the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) reported that Dweck will temporarily combine the role with that of Minister of Management until a new head of the Human Rights portfolio is defined.



