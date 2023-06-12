Publication of the previous government paid homage to Major Curió, who commanded repression of the Guerrilha do Araguaia during the dictatorship

The Secom (Secretariat for Social Communication) of the Presidency of the Republic will publish this Monday (June 12, 2023), by court order, a right of reply to a publication made in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) extolling retired colonel Sebastião Curió Rodrigues, known as Major Curió, one of the torturers who acted during the military dictatorship. The post was made on May 5, 2020.

“It is with satisfaction that we make this historic reparation”, informed Secom, commanded by Minister Paulo Pimenta, in a note. “The federal government fully agrees with the court order that determined the restoration of the truth and dignity of the victims by determining the publication of the reparation”, completed.

Born in São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG), Curió was an agent of the Brazilian military dictatorship and assigned to face a group of opponents to the government in the Guerrilha do Araguaia, between the borders of Goiás, Maranhão and Pará, in the 1970s. interview with State of S. Paulothe soldier acknowledged that the forces under his command had tortured and executed 41 guerrillas.

Major Curió was received by then President Jair Bolsonaro outside the official agenda on May 4, 2020, when he was honored by the government. It was on this occasion that Secom published the tribute on social media.

In 2019, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) accused Major Bullfinch for crimes committed during the dictatorship for the 3rd time. According to the complaint, the military, “coordinating actions finalistically aimed at producing the result, with the help of other soldiers, he hid the corpses of the victims, which still remain hidden, in order to erase the traces of the crime of homicide and remain unpunished”.

Here is the full statement from Secom de Lula

“In compliance with a court decision, the Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic publishes this Monday (12/6), at 2:42 pm, in all its official accounts on social networks, the right of reply to a post made on the profiles of the SECOM on May 5, 2020, during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro. It is with satisfaction that we make this historic reparation.

“In addition to misinforming widely known historical events and treating the most repulsive moment in the country’s recent history as honorable, the post that led to a lawsuit, carried out during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, treated as a “hero of Brazil” the man who ordered the arrest, torture and execution of Brazilian citizens who defended democracy during the military regime, especially those who acted in the Araguaia guerrilla, in the region of Tocantins, Pará and Maranhão. He’s not a hero. Nothing justifies torture, the most cowardly form of violence.

“In 2020, relatives of the victims of Major Curió filed a lawsuit with the 8th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo against the Union and the torturer Sebastião Rodrigues Moura, demanding the right of reply in court. The Bolsonaro administration appealed and postponed, in vain, compliance with the fair decision. Brazil, in celebrating democratic elections, chose to return to respect for institutions, compliance with the law and the construction of a fairer country for all Brazilians. Now, 2023, it is time for justice and reparation.

“The Federal Government fully agrees with the court order that determined the restoration of the truth and dignity of the victims by determining the publication of the reparation, reproduced below:

“The Brazilian government, in acting against the Araguaia guerrilla, violated human rights, practiced torture and homicides, and was condemned by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for these facts. One of the participants in these violations was Major Bullfinch and, therefore, he can never be called a hero. SECOM rectifies the illegal disclosure it made on the subject, in respect of the right to truth and memory.

“President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected to unite and rebuild the country. Among the various achievements of his government is the resumption of the Amnesty Commission which, after four years acting contrary to its original purpose, resumed, on March 30, its original purpose, which is to promote reparation to victims of injustices practiced by the Brazilian State. . Acting for memory, truth, justice and reparation.

“The right of reply published on the 12th also symbolizes the right to the future. Brazil is back and this is just the beginning.”