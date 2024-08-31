Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 16:02

The Communications Secretariat (Secom) of the Presidency of the Republic has cancelled the open bidding process to contract digital communication services for the federal government. The bidding process had already been suspended since July by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), which saw evidence of fraud in the process.

The decision to revoke was published in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) on Friday, 30th.

In a note, Secom reiterated “the suitability of the bidding process that was underway” and said that the decision was taken to “guarantee the conditions for opening a new bidding process”.

“The hiring of services is essential to make the federal government’s information on public policies and accountability to the population more efficient in digital media,” adds Secom in the note.

The bidding notice provided for the hiring of four agencies to handle the government’s digital operations. The TCU’s technical department identified signs that the confidentiality of the companies’ proposals had been violated, indicating a flaw or fraud in the process.

The companies’ communication plans should be delivered in envelopes, maintaining the confidentiality of the information of each of the submitted proposals. However, one day before the result of the bidding, the website The Antagonist published, through codes, the result of the auction, revealing the breach of confidentiality.

In this case, secrecy was necessary because Secom analyzed the best technique, not the lowest price.