Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2023 – 15:27

The Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic released this Sunday, 3rd, the schedule of preparations for the parade on September 7th this week at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The event will start at 9 am and should last about two hours, with the presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to Secom, the event is expected to have around 30,000 people. The Fanfare of the 1st Guards Cavalry Regiment (1st RCG), the Independence Dragons, and the students’ choir of the Military College of Brasília will open with the national anthem and the independence anthem.

Then, the military commander of the Planalto, General of Division Ricardo Piai Carmona, will present the entire troop to President Lula and request authorization to start the parade.

Gold medalist in boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 3rd Sergeant Hebert Conceição will carry the symbolic fire of the Homeland and will be accompanied by other athletes and students from military schools in Brasília. Students from public schools and social projects in the DF will also participate in the parade. About 2,000 military personnel should participate in the walking parade this year, 600 from the Navy, 1,000 from the Army and 400 from the Brazilian Air Force.

The event will be held on the Esplanada from 9 am on September 7th. The organization of the parade was in the spotlight because of the last Independence Day celebrations during the Bolsonaro government, which were attended by thousands of supporters of the former president.