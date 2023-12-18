Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/18/2023 – 23:57

In a meeting, this Monday (18), at the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), the Working Group was installed, which will aim to debate social participation, define guidelines and propose measures to improve public communication in Brazil. During the meeting, the participants of the GT, formed by representatives from Secom, Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), the former Board of Trustees of the state-owned company and entities representing workers, defined agendas, a calendar of meetings and chose the rapporteur and vice-president. -project rapporteur. A tribute was also paid to the former EBC advisor, journalist Mário Augusto Jakobskind, who passed away in 2018.

Present at the meeting, the minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, stated that he was excited about the beginning of the process that will allow everyone involved to reflect and diagnose the sector and, together, design an agenda for Brazilian public communication. “Despite all the difficulties we have experienced this year, I believe that we are starting a process that will help us to truly have a public communication system in Brazil. And may this project not only be a hope for our country, but also become an international reference”, he stated.

In the same sense, the president of the EBC, Jean Lima, took the opportunity to reinforce that 2023 was a difficult year, but one of progress. “We managed to improve dialogue with employees and unions, hold events to expand the National Public Communication Network, sign agreements with other countries and resume actions for the TV Brasil Internacional implementation project. Ending the year by opening this dialogue about social participation and public communication is very important. And all of this with the support of Secom, which has been helping us to promote partnerships and strengthen the public communication system,” he said.

Professor emeritus at the Faculty of Communication at the University of Brasília (UnB) and former member of the EBC Board of Trustees, Murilo César Ramos, hopes that the meeting will be a starting point so that EBC can return to an instance of social participation , along the lines of the revoked Board of Trustees.

“It is only an instance like this that can guarantee the company and its vehicles the necessary autonomy to fulfill its original mission of offering society all types of informative, cultural and educational programming, which is inclusive, diverse, plural, radically democratic, free of undue interference by those who may be in power”, highlighted the professor.

For EBC, the general director, Maíra Bittencourt, also participated in the meeting; the director of Content and Programming, Antonia Pellegrino; the director of Journalism, Cidinha Matos; and the superintendent of Digital Communications and Social Media, Nicole Briones. The moment was also attended by the executive secretary of Secom, Ricardo Zamora; former members of the EBC Board of Trustees Ana Luiza Fleck, Rita Freire and Evelin Maciel (representative of federal deputy Luiza Erundina); the representative of EBC employees, Akemi Souza; the representative of the Journalists Union, Pedro Rafael Vilela; the representative of the Broadcasters Union, Alexandre Lourenço; between others.

The first meeting of the GT defined agendas, a calendar of meetings and chose Rita Freire as rapporteur and Octávio Pieranti, advisor to Secom's Digital Policies Secretariat, as deputy rapporteur. In total, the group will hold eight meetings. The next one is scheduled for January 9, 2024.

“The expectation of civil society is to restore to the EBC instruments that contribute to its autonomy, that is, effective social participation and ensured by instruments that will need to be created, as pillars of public communication”, says Rita Freire.

“EBC has made bold bets, such as expanding its network, partnering with universities, and intends to internationalize. All of this must be done in dialogue with society's expectations. The instruments for this must be defined from this group, because they do not yet exist”, he added.