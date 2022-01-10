Seco, despite the impact of the pandemic, the company active in technological innovation in 2020 records an overall growth of 108%

Seco, an Arezzo-based company active in the Artificial Intelligence and IoT segment and listed on Euronext Star Milan, estimates for 2021 revenues equal to approx 114 million, up 43% compared to 2020 and in line with the guidance uofficial previously communicated to the market. In the fourth quarter alone, Seco confirmed “a higher growth than the market recording the best quarter in its history in terms of turnover “.

In particular, during the period, i Net revenues were equal to approx 44 million, in growth of about 23 million and with a overall growth of 108% (of which 47% organic) compared to the same period of 2020. “This trend is linked to a significant growth recorded in the areas with the highest potential including the USA, EMEA and Asia Pacific”, reads the note .

“Despite the impacts of the pandemic and shortage of materials, 2021 was for Seco an anno full of satisfactions. Thanks to our strategy, we continue to experience tremendous acceleration of our business and to acquire new customers. We are well positioned to benefit from the enormous growth opportunities that the sector will present in the coming years: we are in fact only at the beginning of a great industrial revolution where the use of technologies such as edge computing, AI and 5G will transform the majority of industrial processes. Allowing our customers to improve their performance, add value to their products: this is Seco’s long-term goal, “he said. Massimo Mauri, CEO of the group.