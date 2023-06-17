The discovered resources of Rosneft in the Arctic zone amount to about 25 billion tons of oil equivalent. This was announced on June 17 by the head of the company, Igor Sechin, at the energy panel of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“With climate change, there are also new opportunities associated with access to the resources of the Arctic zone, and where the resources already discovered only by our Company amount to about 25 billion tons of oil equivalent,” Sechin emphasized during his report.

The head of Rosneft also spoke about plans for the development of the Northern Sea Route. According to him, they are based on real climate change. He cited the results of studies that indicate that there will be almost no ice in the Arctic by the middle of the 21st century.

“A study published in the authoritative scientific publication Nature Communications indicates that by the middle of the 21st century the Arctic will be practically ice-free until September, and by the end of the century there will be no ice even in October, which will significantly expand the navigation window for shipping,”— Sechin stressed.

He noted that in this regard, plans for the development of the Northern Sea Route are based on real climate dynamics.

On that day, Sechin at SPIEF also stressed that by 2045, world oil consumption will grow by 15%, that is, by about 15 million barrels per day. He also stressed that the growing shortage of oil and the lack of investment in the extractive industry will lead to higher prices for raw materials.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was “getting off the oil needle.” He stressed that this trend is gradually gaining momentum.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov also said during the SPIEF on June 16 that the agency considers it realistic to maintain the price of oil in the region of $80 per barrel.