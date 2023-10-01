The Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) will present on Monday, 2, the results of the Brazilian trade balance for the month of September. The data will be released at 3 pm, with a press conference expected at 3:15 pm.

In August, the Brazilian trade balance recorded a surplus of US$9.8 billion, a figure achieved with exports of US$31.2 billion and imports of US$21.4 billion.



#Secex #releases #balance #results #month #September #Monday