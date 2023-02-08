There Ferrari concluded the tests carried out in Sebring in view of the debut in the Hypercar class in the WEC 2023 World Endurance Championship. The two-day event that just ended followed the session already held in January on the 6 km circuit in Florida. Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Antonio Fuoco took turns behind the wheel of the Ferrari 499P as Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen were absent for participation in the double weekend of the Asian Le Mans Series scheduled for this weekend at the racetrack of Dubai.

The drivers followed the classic routine program for a test session of a car destined to compete in an Endurance series, with stints on the track followed by stops in the pits in which the technicians carried out the usual measurements to to continue to refine the reliability of the caran obviously essential factor, but particularly important at Sebring on an uneven asphalt that puts the mechanics to the test.

“We have made some progress since the previous test a couple of weeks ago – the words of James Calado – and we had further confirmation of the quality of the project. The debut is not long away and there are still aspects to improve and others to continue working on, but we have taken the right path and the prospects remain positive. These tests are important to start from a good base when the Sebring 1000 Mile weekend begins”.

Ferrari is now preparing for its debut as well as other manufacturers such as Cadillac Dallara And Porsche who have already tested the state of the art of their respective projects in the IMSA 24 Hours of Daytona which saw Cadillacs contending for victory with Acura up to the final hour, while Porsches showed some more difficulties in keeping up with the competitors in the GTP class.