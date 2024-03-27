The selection will be divided into 5 stages; Registration is open until May 16th

Registration for the 1st edition of the Sebrae Startups Award started this Wednesday (27th March 2024). The total prize pool will be R$950,000. Interested startups have until May 16th to register for the site.

The winning startup alone will receive R$300,000 at the end of the event, including the prizes. The selection will be divided into 5 stages, the 1st of which consists of the registration of interested parties.

The initial expectation is that 3,000 startups will register. Of this total, 1,000 companies will be entitled to credentials from the Startup Summit, an event that will be held in August in Florianópolis (SC) with investors and companies focusing on investment and business rounds. Of this total, 876 startups will have the right to a stand at the event, where they will be able to present their idea on one of the 3 days.

Read about the other steps:

Selection of the Top 100: to the startups will be entitled to personalize the front of the stand at the Startup Summit with the Top 100 Startup seal and will proceed to the next phase. This result will be available until June 16th;

to the will be entitled to personalize the front of the stand at the Startup Summit with the Top 100 Startup seal and will proceed to the next phase. This result will be available until June 16th; Selection of the 30 best startups: will be announced until June 30th, 3 from each of the 10 categories below, which will win a prize of R$ 10,000, in addition to the right to present their pitch during Startup Summit 2024:

agribusiness and rural business; neoindustrialization and industrial productivity; environment, energy and green technologies; financial innovation; digital transformation and connectivity; cities and public authorities; defense and cybersecurity; education and human development; health and biomedicine; commerce and services.

Selection of the 10 best : 1 per category, who will leave with an additional R$40,000 and will become part of Sebrae's group of national champions. To reach this number, there will be a competition of pitches among the 3 finalists in each category, on August 14th and 15th, at the Startup Summit;

1 per category, who will leave with an additional R$40,000 and will become part of Sebrae's group of national champions. To reach this number, there will be a competition of among the 3 finalists in each category, on August 14th and 15th, at the Startup Summit; Selection of startup winner: on August 16th, on the 3rd and last day of the Startup Summit, the winning startup will have access to connection services with national and international markets, in addition to receiving R$300,000.

According to Sebrae, 40% of vacancies are intended for people who identify as female, black people, indigenous people, PwD and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The competition will follow the Sebrae Like a Boss Challenge. The initiative will also incorporate the 1K Startups Program.