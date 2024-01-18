Registration is open until February 21st; proposals must be related to entrepreneurship

Companies, associations and projects that promote entrepreneurship can request sponsorship from the Sebrae. The entity published a notice to finance projects involving small businesses. To the registrations are open until February 21st.

To participate, the initiative must be carried out from April to December 2024 and connect small businesses with sustainability, innovation, inclusion and competitiveness actions. Fairs, exhibitions, product shows, congresses, conferences, forums, seminars, workshops and business rounds are some of the types of projects that can be registered.

Registered events can have an in-person, hybrid or virtual format and must have one additional sponsor. Interested parties must present at the time of registration a proposal for compensation that promotes brand and institutional visibility for Sebrae, such as exposure of the Sebrae brand. Sebrae on social media and the project website, offering a stand, space for lectures, among others.

The result should be published on March 29. Sebrae will take into account in its evaluation the number of participants, audience, territorial scope, institutional relevance, technical adherence, counterparts and previous evaluation.