Training will be available until October; entrepreneurs and other professionals can register

O Sebrae of Rio de Janeiro made available 8 free digital courses focusing on digital marketing, finance and social media, which can be accessed by entrepreneurs. Interested parties can register here.

Read the list of available courses:

“How to become a digital influencer”with Dupla Carioca;

“How to use artificial intelligence to increase your sales”with Camila Farani;

“Ads on Google ADS”with Gustavo Coelho;

“Basic finances for managing a business”with Gilvan Bueno;

“Digital ads”with Rafael Leite;

“Increase profit and reduce costs with LinkedIn”with Ana Chavet;

“Successful planning for your social media”, with Camila Renaux;

“Behavioral finance”with Leandro Trajano.

The training was available until October this year. Since they were launched in November 2023, more than 23.2 thousand people have attended classes lasting one hour each, of which 9.4 thousand are entrepreneurs.