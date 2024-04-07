Free notice will benefit 800 businesses with revenues of up to R$4.8 million per year; Registration closes until November 30th

O Sebrae Rio (Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses in the State of Rio de Janeiro) has an open notice offering free consultancy to reduce electricity bills for micro and small companies in Rio de Janeiro with revenues of R$ 81,000 and R$ 4.8 million per year . The notice will benefit 800 companies.

“It is an energy efficiency notice, where the main impact is for companies to be able to reduce their electricity bills”Sebrae Rio analyst Michelle Vaz de Mello told Brazil Agency on Monday (April 1, 2024).

According to the Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro), 70% of the cost of industries corresponds to the energy bill. In the case of commerce and services, this percentage reduces, because consumption is lower, but it is still significant, highlighted Michelle.

The Sebrae Rio analyst drew attention to the fact that in addition to the energy bill, the agenda covers the reduction of carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

“Not only does the company need to do its homework, but there is also a demand from society in terms of corporate image, compliance with the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), of the United Nations, and even promoting an opportunity for competitiveness for these companies. companies. From the moment they can have lower production costs, they will automatically have greater profits”, declared Michelle.

Energy profile

Registration for the notice can be made via Sebrae website until November 30th or while there are vacancies. The projects will respond to a questionnaire to define their energy profile. “Companies that spend less on electricity bills will probably not move on to the other phases. But if the consultant understands the reality of this company, he will provide all guidance, from simple actions such as leaving, turning off the light”.

If the company has its own property, with a roof for placing a solar panel and the bill is consistent with this reality, there are lines of financing in which it can pay with the cost reduction that the company has. If the company does not have its own property or a roof for solar energy, it can subscribe to solar energy.

Companies that have energy consumption above R$8,000 can migrate to the free energy market, whose legislation, starting this year, favors small companies. “For companies with revenues of up to R$4.8 million per year, the reduction in energy costs can reach up to 35%, which is a very significant cost for these companies. If you think that a company has an electricity bill of R$8,000 per month, putting 20% ​​or 30% less is a significant reduction.”

Climate issue

The Sebrae Rio analyst also highlighted the importance of the G20 meetings, a group of countries with the largest economies in the world, which are being held in Brazil and which highlight the climate issue and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. What it is up to companies to do is reduce CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions.

Michelle also highlighted that the State of Rio de Janeiro is the base for many micro and small companies that are suppliers to large companies, such as Petrobrasfor example, from the oil and gas sector, which currently follow a GHG protocol to reduce polluting gas emissions. “A large company will not necessarily reduce these emissions in its operations. But it can reduce the relationship chain. For large companies, it has become a hiring requirement that suppliers who are already reducing their carbon emissions will be more favored to be hired than others who are not concerned about this.”

The GHG Protocol was launched in 1998 as a partnership between NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and companies to establish standardized accounting methods capable of meeting the need for a common global methodology. Today, the structure of “three scopes” The GHG Protocol is the basis for accounting for corporate emissions. GHG is the abbreviation for “greenhouse gas”or greenhouse gases.

Radiography

Sebrae's idea is to also map the 800 micro and small companies in the State of Rio de Janeiro this year, in order to have a more accurate x-ray of the commercial sectors, bars, hotels, for which materials are already being produced for segment orientation. The notice lists 17 priority segments to understand those with the highest energy costs.

In addition to having access to the first phase of the energy profile notice, they will also have access to the second stage of electricity bill analysis. “It gives an even greater opportunity to reduce expenses and provide greater guidance on what the business owner can do, what peak times are. The energy consumption hours of 6pm to 9pm are much more expensive, but many companies are unaware of this”. According to Michelle, this is simple information that the businessman is not aware of.

In the 3rd phase, companies go through greater selection criteria. Consultants go to companies and carry out an energy diagnosis, measuring all equipment and electrical components to effectively show where the biggest expenses are on the electricity bill, identifying the bottlenecks that cause the highest energy costs.

After the energy profile phases, analysis of the electricity bill and energy inventory, the final and most complete feedback on this strategy is made so that the entrepreneur can reduce his energy costs. In the future, a round of workshops and lectures will be opened for micro and small companies on the topic. The notice does not accept MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs).

With information from Brazil Agency