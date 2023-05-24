Entity partnered with the state government to boost local tourism and boost small businesses

O Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) and the government of Rio Grande do Norte closed on Monday (May 23, 2023) a partnership to boost sustainable business in the State. According to the entity, the objective is to transform the federation unit into “reference in green destination in Brazil”.

The incentives came from the Pelo Brasil project. Created to increase income production in the country, the initiative is beginning to be implemented in the Northeast region. In RN, the central proposal is to promote tourism. Tactics were presented to expand existing actions in the sector, as well as ideas for innovation.

The agreement took place between the president of Sebrae, Decio Limaand the governor Fatima Bezerra (PT-RN). Both spoke about the importance of tourism and also of small businesses in the state.

“With the support of Sebrae, we want to stand out in this sector [dos pequenos negócios]in addition to tourism, as there is still repressed potential that needs to be developed”, declared Bezerra.

“We will invest here in everything we can, we will promote it, focusing on a safe environment to undertake and assisted credit”, said Decio Lima. He claims that the Pelo Brasil project starts in the Northeast because of the wealth of the states. “We need to know how to transform these powers into income to minimize social differences”completed.

According to Sebrae, more than 42,000 small businesses opened in RN in 2022. Jobs created by the segment add up to 22,000. Ohe greatest potential in Rio Grande do Norte is in the energy, tourism, agriculture, industry, oil and gas sectors.

The meeting between the governor and the president was held in the capital Natal. Members of the Sebrae unit in Rio Grande do Norte and the local government were also present.