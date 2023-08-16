“It is necessary to correct the problem of interest rates, but at the same time, not create new ones”, said the president of the entity, Décio Lima

O Sebrae released a note this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) saying that it supports the initiatives of the Legislative and the federal government in relation to “exorbitant” interest charged on revolving credit card credit. The body, however, criticized the proposal of the big banks to restrict interest-free installments.

The president of the entity, Décio Lima, said he hoped that the changes in the rotary system would not harm the functioning of companies and prevent consumption by families: “It is necessary to correct the interest rate problem, but, at the same time, not create another one”. Here’s the full (77 KB).

On Monday, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that the end of interest-free installments is not the answer to ending high interest rates on the revolving credit card. “We cannot lose sight of retail, because purchases are made that way in Brazil. So you can’t mess with it.”said the minister.

In June, credit card revolving interest reached 437.3% per annum.