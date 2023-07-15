Initiative focuses on small businesses in the state; representatives of the institutions signed an agreement in Salvador

O Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) and the Mail signed a partnership last Thursday (July 13, 2023) to strengthen the logistics operations of small businesses in Bahia. The document focuses on improving the logistics of micro and small companies through the implementation of new technologies.

The purpose of the agreement is to promote greater efficiency in the operations of transporting products and providing services to small companies in Bahia.

The agreement was signed by the president of Sebrae Nacional, Décio Lima, and the regional superintendent of Correios, Vaner Prado. They participated in the Sebrae Strategic Planning Meeting, at Chácara Baluarte, in Salvador.

“This agreement that Sebrae Bahia is allowing itself to sign with the Post Office is a construction that we are also carrying out at a national level”, declared Decio Lima.

Vaner Prado said the partnership will strengthen small businesses. According to the regional post office superintendent, the agreement will bring technology solutions in logistics for businessmen and women, enabling greater efficiency in product transport operations and service provision.

“Correios are everywhere and we would like to be the logistics operator for small companies, and make sure that we can physically serve them in any way in terms of logistics, technology and e-commerce. We have this capacity and, with the partnership with Sebrae, it is possible to open the doors for this to happen”he said.

AGREEMENT WITH THE GOVERNMENT

On the same day that the agreement was closed, the president of Sebrae met with the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT). The purpose of the meeting was to discuss possible partnerships between the entity and the local government for education, economic development, the environment and family farming.

“We have been thinking about an action, for example, training for the Individual Microentrepreneur, the micro, small and medium entrepreneur, but also for those professional categories that do not have these concepts so clear, as is the case of application drivers”said Jerome.