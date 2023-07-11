Sebrae also announced R$ 600 million in credit for small businesses in Santa Catarina, in partnership with BNDES

O Sebrae and the BRDE (Regional Development Bank of the Extreme South) renewed on Monday (10.Jul.2023) an agreement worth BRL 3.6 million. The credit will be available to entrepreneurs in the southern region of the country.

Southern companies will have access to cash through the Fampe (Endorsement Fund for Micro and Small Companies), which is guaranteed by Sebrae. The partnership estimates to promote BRL 40 million in credit over the next 5 years, according to Sebrae.

“Operations that would have been difficult to carry out and businesses that would not have prospered if it weren’t for this partnership with Sebrae and Fampe”said the president of the BRDE, João Paulo Kleinübing, at an agreement renewal event.

It is the 5th renewal of the agreement. In addition to the loan, small businesses benefiting from this initiative will receive assistance from the state Sebrae headquarters through training, consultancy and services that contribute to the improvement of risk management and mitigation.

1st agreement (1996): 345 operations totaling R$ 19.9 million.

2nd agreement (2006): 152 operations totaling R$29.6 million.

3rd agreement (2011): 92 operations totaling R$20.7 million.

4th agreement (2018): 599 operations totaling BRL 45.8 million.

In addition to renewing the agreement, the president of Sebrae, Décio Lima, announced around R$ 600 million in loans, in partnership with the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), aimed at small businesses in Santa Catarina. According to Décio, the initiative will allow small companies to apply for credit with a lower interest rate.

“Santa Catarina entrepreneurs will stay out of the Central Bank’s Selic rate, which has a policy against the country. Now, with the Sebrae and BRDE partnership, we are going to offer a credit grace period, giving comfort to those who are going to apply for a loan and will not have to be at the mercy of the high interest rate”said the president of Sebrae.