The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which regulates the stock market in India, has imposed a penalty of Rs 40 crore on Mukesh Ambani and his company Reliance Industries. SEBI has taken this action in November 2007 over an alleged disturbance in the stock business of the erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Limited (RPL).

Mukesh Ambani fined 15 while Reliance fined Rs 25 crore

Reliance Industries has been fined Rs 25 crore and Mukesh Ambani as well as two other units with a fine of Rs 15 crore for this rigging, apart from Navi Mumbai SEZ Pvt Ltd. 20 crores and Mumbai SEZ Ltd. Has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore.

There is a case of rigging in share trading

The case relates to the November 2007 purchase and sale of RPL shares in the cash and futures segment. Earlier, RIL had decided to sell 4.1 per cent stake in RPL in March 2007. This listed subsidiary was later merged with RIL in 2009.

SEBI made this comment

In its 95-page order, Sebi officer BJ Dilip, who heard the case, said that any manipulation in the quantity or price of securities always hurt the confidence of investors in the market and they are the most affected in the market manipulation.

SEBI said losses to investors

He said in the order that in this case, common investors were not aware that the entity behind the deal in the futures and options segment is RIL. The fraudulent trading affected the prices of RPL’s securities in both the cash and futures and options segments and hurt the interests of other investors.

Reliance did not respond

The hearing officer said that the correct price does not come out of the mess in the business. He said that my view is that such disturbing works should be dealt with strictly so that such activities in the capital market can be stopped. There is no response from RIL at this time.