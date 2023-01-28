Sebastian Vettel failed in the Race of Champions in the snow of the Swedish town of Pite Havsbad. The four-time world champion in Formula 1, who ended his career in the premier class last year, lost in the semi-finals of the Nations Cup.



28 Jan. 2023

The former driver of Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, among others, did win the duel with Brazilian Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich, but was still defeated due to an early start.

He then also lost the duel with the Belgian rally driver Thierry Neuville on the snow course. Vettel’s teammate Mick Schumacher, reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team next season, won against Drugovich, but lost against Neuville. Germany was thus eliminated.

It was Vettel's ninth participation in the Race of Champions, an annual motorsport spectacle in which the best racers from different disciplines compete against each other. Vettel, 35, won the Nations Cup eight times. Father and son Petter and Oliver Solberg gave Norway the victory by winning the final against Drugovich and Neuville, who together formed the All Stars-team.

David Coulthard, former Formula 1 driver, was stranded in a snow wall.

