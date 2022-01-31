The Frenchman, 8 times rally world champion, will race with the Richard Mille team the 2022 season of the WEC in the Lmp2 category: he will be crewed with Charles Milesi and driver Lilou Wadoux

From Montecarlo to Le Mans. Sebastien Ogier outlined his competitive future by announcing that he will race, as expected in the WEC, World Endurance Championship. The French, 8 times rally world champion, after coming close to success number 9 at the recent Monte Carlo Rally, was made official in the Monegasque Richard Mille Racing team for the 2022 season of the WEC, LMP2 category. Ogier will be crewed with Charles Milesi and rising female star Lilou Wadoux.

reasons – For Ogier it is an important step towards his new career, which sees him leave the World Rally WRC after winning everything to embark on a new adventure that could lead him to the Hypercar class after an inevitable period of apprenticeship. “I know well that it is a demanding challenge, but I was looking forward to having a more motivational project than the easier options – in Ogier’s words -. So far I have concentrated on rallies, but for some time I had Endurance in mind: the LMP2 is a fantastic category, the best for me to be able to grow and reach the highest level in endurance, the WEC. “ See also James lost value and is no longer among the 10 most expensive Colombians

the program – Ogier, Milesi and Wadoux will make their debut at Sebring in the red and white Oreca-Gibson, before running the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 6 Hours of Monza before going to Japan for the 6 Hours of Fuji and to Sakhir for the 8 Hours of Bahrain. Ogier had already participated in the 2021 WEC rookie tests at the wheel of the Toyota Hypercar 010 and last week he had tested the GR010 in Aragon, Spain.

