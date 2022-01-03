Qaisumah (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – The French Sébastien Loeb (Prodrive) in cars and the Spanish Joan Barreda (Honda) in motorcycles, won this Monday the second stage of the Dakar 2022, a special of 338 km between Ha’il and al-Qaisumah (northeast).

Despite being 3 minutes and 28 seconds ahead of Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota), Loeb was unable to snatch first place from him overall and is still second at 9 minutes and 16 seconds.

“The road was good and visible, in the end it became a WRC special between two WRC drivers. I managed to gain time little by little, no doubt helped by the fact that it opened the track,” the Frenchman told the arrival.

For his part, the Spanish Joan Barreda (Honda) won the second stage of motorcycles, beating the British Sam Sunderland (KTM) in 5 minutes and 33 seconds and the winner of 2021, the Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM), in 5 minutes and 54 seconds.

In the general classification, Sunderland takes first place, ahead of Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha), sixth on the stage.

The previous leader, the Australian Daniel Sanders (KTM), occupies the third place of the general classification.

Barreda is now tenth overall, 20 minutes and 25 seconds behind the British leader, while Benavides is eleventh at 20 minutes and 47 seconds.

The Spanish Joan Barreda competes the second stage of the Dakar Rally, between Ha’il and Al-Qaisumah, on January 3, 2022 Franck Fife AFP

Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), who had been second on Sunday in the first stage, is now seventh overall, at 12 minutes and 31 seconds, after losing time this Monday, with his twenty-sixth place, at almost 31 minutes of Barreda.

This stage was marked above all by the effects of the deluge rains that occurred in the region during the weekend.

These bad weather resulted in a wet track.

– CARS

– Classification of the second stage:

1.Sebastien Loeb / Fabian Lurquin (FRA / BEL / Prodrive) 3:25:00.

2.Nasser Al-Attiyah / Matthieu Baumel (QAT / AND / Toyota) at 3:28.

3.Carlos Sainz / Lucas Cruz (ESP / ESP / Audi) 5:52.

4.Stéphane Peterhansel / Edouard Boulanger (FRA / FRA / Audi) 7:56.

5.Nani Roma / Alex Haro Bravo (ESP / ESP / Prodrive) 8:02.

6.Yazeed Al Rajhi / Michael Orr (KSA / GBR / Toyota) 8:41.

7.Henk Lategan / Brett Cummings (RSA / RSA / Toyota) 9:44.

8.Giniel De Villiers / Dennis Murphy (RSA / RSA / Toyota) 11:17.

9.Mattias Ekstrom / Emil Bergkvist (SWE / SWE / Audi) 13:30.

10.Bernhard Ten Brinke / Sebastien Delaunay (NED / FRA / Toyota) 15:36.

– General classification after the second stage:

1.Nasser Al-Attiyah / Matthieu Baumel (QAT / AND / Toyota) 6:59:21.

2.Sebastien Loeb / Fabian Lurquin (FRA / BEL / Prodrive) at 9:16.

3.Lucio Álvarez / Armand Monleón (ARG / ESP / Toyota) 40:53.

4.Giniel De Villiers / Dennis Murphy (RSA / RSA / Toyota) 41:22.

5.Vladimir Vasilyev / Oleg Uperenko (RUS / LAT / Bmw) 43:39.

6.Martin Prokop / Viktor Chytka (CZE / CZE / Ford) 44:53.

7 Sebastian Halpern / Bernardo Graue (ARG / ARG / Mini) 47:17.

8.Yazeed Al Rajhi / Michael Orr (KSA / GBR / Toyota) 48:53.

9.Jakub Przygonski / Timo Göttschalk (POL / GER / Mini) 59:21.

10.Orlando Terranova / Daniel Oliveras Carreras (ARG / ESP / Prodrive) 1h 05:03.

– MOTORCYCLES

– Classification of the second stage:

1.Joan Barreda Bort (ESP / Honda) 3:31:20.

2. Sam Sunderland (GBR / Ktm) at 5:33.

3.Kevin Benavides (ARG / Ktm) 5:54.

4.Skyler Howes (USA / Husqvarna) 6:16.

5.Toby Price (AUS / Ktm) 7:00.

6.Joaquim Rodrigues (POR / Hero) 10:18.

7 Stefan Svitko (SVK / Ktm) 10:32.

8.Adrien Van Beveren (FRA / Yamaha) 11:34.

9.Andrew Short (USA / Yamaha) 12:02.

10.Aaron Mare (RSA / Hero) 12:37.

– General classification after the second stage:

1.Sam Sunderland (GBR / Ktm) 8:31 a.m.

2.Adrien Van Beveren (FRA / Yamaha) at 2:51.

3.Daniel Sanders (AUS / Ktm) 3:29.

4.Matthias Walkner (AUT / Ktm) 4:08.

5.Skyler Howes (USA / Husqvarna) 9:59.

6. Lorenzo Santolino (ESP / Sherco Factory) 10:55.

7.Pablo Quintanilla (CHI / Honda) 12:31.

8 Stefan Svitko (SVK / Ktm) 17:39.

9.Aaron Mare (RSA / Hero) 18:41.

10.Joan Barreda Bort (ESP / Honda) 20:25.