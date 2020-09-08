They could not be extra completely different. Their physique, their character, their social setting: all the pieces opposes them. Nevertheless, Emma and Anaïs are very associates. From getting into school to the baccalaureate, Sébastien Lifshitz adopted their improvement, marked by the upheavals of society, the 2015 assaults and the election of Emmanuel Macron. Meet.

Why a movie about adolescence, after a number of movies with aged folks, Bambi, the Invisibles and the Lives of Thérèse?

Sebastien Lifshitz I had the need to have a look at society by the prism of adolescence, to see what it’s to be younger at the moment by questioning what had modified in comparison with my very own adolescence. I additionally had the concept of ​​residing a brand new cinematographic expertise, by committing myself over a protracted interval. Teenage ladies, It is seven years of my life: one 12 months of preparation, 5 years of filming and one 12 months of postproduction for modifying. I ended up with 500 hours of rushes to make a two-hour movie. It is also a human expertise: time builds a really sturdy bond with the folks we movie, we combine our lives. Not like Invisible, of Bambi, Lives of Thérèse, movies targeted on journeys and the previous of witnesses, we’re right here within the current. For Emma and Anaïs, life begins.

“The thought was to attend essential moments of their intimate life, and to seize the occasions that happened in France throughout these 5 years, which have been vital for the women and their era. It was additionally essential to movie essentially the most banal on a regular basis life. “

How did you select them?

Sebastien Lifshitz On the time of casting, I used to be wanting extra for a boy. I assumed that younger ladies of this age wouldn’t settle for the gaze of a person near their intimacy, at a time when their our bodies are altering loads, when sexuality seems. To my shock, three quarters of those that confirmed as much as the casting have been ladies. Emma and Anaïs appeared apparent to me, they have been so completely different that it was not possible to separate them. I realized that they have been in the identical school, in the identical class, and that they have been finest associates. I advised myself that we needed to do a double portrait and movie this friendship that stood the check of time. Each got here to the casting with the fantasy of being actresses, as is usually the case in adolescence. To assist a filming of such a period, if one doesn’t have no less than the need to be filmed, it can’t work. The thought was to attend essential moments of their intimate life, birthdays, examination outcomes, and seize the occasions that occurred in France throughout these 5 years, vital for the women and their era. It was additionally essential to movie essentially the most mundane on a regular basis life, as a result of the lifetime of a young person depends on repetition. They’ve the sensation that they’re ready for one thing sturdy to lastly interrupt the monotony of the times.

Emma and Anaïs actually trusted you …

Sebastien Lifshitz We talked loads exterior of the shoot, I used to be type of a confidant. As soon as, I pressured Anaïs to do one thing she was sad with: I requested her to hope in entrance of her grandmother’s grave. She refused as a result of she was nonetheless traumatized. I insisted and it abused her as a result of she did not need to undergo this ache. The sequence is within the movie, she has that unhappy, cussed face. It is just one shot nevertheless it’s honest in comparison with what this drama was like in his teenagers. His mom known as me and mentioned: “It is not good, Sébastien. ” And I apologized. We’re not all the time conscious of what it prices to present a lot to the digital camera.

“Life is consistently hitting Anaïs and her household, whereas Emma appears protected as in an ivory tower. This doesn’t forestall him from having intimate, deep difficulties. “

Social determinism could be very current within the movie. Did you’ve it in thoughts from the beginning?

Sebastien Lifshitz Reasonably, I attempted to give attention to their character. However, in a short time, the weather associated to their social setting appeared important to grasp their character, their selections, the strain they’re below. They form a part of their future. And but neither of them is absolutely conscious of it. Anaïs has no security web, Emma has one, she is going to all the time have one. Life always hits Anaïs and her household, whereas Emma appears protected as in an ivory tower. This doesn’t forestall him from having intimate, deep difficulties. She is initially deeply asocial, has a tough time popping out of a state of loneliness and melancholy, even when she makes efforts to bond.

Between the 2015 assaults and the 2017 presidential election, we see Anaïs shifting to the intense proper. The way to clarify it?

Sebastien Lifshitz For such younger adolescents, political adherence is complicated. The political factor is exterior their life and, on the identical time, they’re very delicate to sure topics, in a selected means: girls, immigration, equal alternatives. Anaïs and her associates voted loads for Marine Le Pen as a result of she was a lady. This easy reality made them really feel that she might perceive them. For Anais’ household, Macron embodied the bourgeoisie, the world of cities, finance a lot that they knew that this candidate would by no means defend their pursuits and wouldn’t perceive them.

Why Brive?

Sebastien Lifshitz I needed to depart the territory of the suburbs, overfilmed, particularly round adolescence, with all the standard clichés on delinquency, social issues. I needed a impartial territory, to stop the chosen folks from being branded with a scorching iron. Brive appeared as a median metropolis, with common delinquency, a really current nature round and really marked seasons, which allowed me to embody the passage of time. It is usually a France little or no filmed, however the place three quarters of the French inhabitants reside.

“Women at the moment are way more unbiased, with extra assertive, gender-sensitive personalities. “

Lastly, what’s it that differentiates Emma and Anaïs’s adolescence from yours?

Sebastien Lifshitz I’ve the sensation of getting lived a extra carefree adolescence. I’m a part of the blah era, fairly indifferent from the political query, with endemic unemployment in my sights. The long run was blurry and unsure, nevertheless it didn’t appear out of attain. For Emma and Anaïs’ era, all the pieces is anxiety-provoking: the state of the planet, the political state of affairs, the violence of social relations, the strain and the spectacle created by social networks. We really feel a combination of anguish and anger. What doesn’t change is the topic of status amongst ladies, conformism on sexual issues. It’s a level of deep inequality with boys that I discover insufferable. As if the women couldn’t eliminate their our bodies as they needed. We give boys complete freedom, however for ladies, we really feel that the phrase whore is on the verge of being balanced for a sure or a no. However at the moment’s ladies are way more unbiased, with extra assertive, gender-sensitive personalities. As if all this battle of ladies, militancy, feminism had ended up bearing fruit and permeating the brand new generations.