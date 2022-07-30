Sébastien Haller: malignant tumor confirmed, must undergo chemotherapy

Borussia Dortmund will have to do without the rest of the year from its recent and expensive signing, Ivorian striker Sébastien Haller, as a result of the tumor in a testicle that was detected in the middle of this month.

The popular newspaper “Bild” stated this week that Haller had undergone surgery and that he was with his family waiting for the steps to be taken for subsequent treatment to be decided.

Haller, to chemotherapy

Ester Saturday Borussia Dortmund informed what is coming for the footballer, confirming that he will not be able to act for several months, and will be focused on his health.

“Sebastien Haller will be absent from Borussia Dortmund for several months. Histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumor. Therefore, Haller has to undergo chemotherapy treatment,” the German team reported.

“Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good. We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time,” said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

The club added that it will not publish any medical details about Sebastien Haller’s treatment beyond the information mentioned, neither today nor in the coming months.

Haller’s case follows that of Marco Richter, from Hertha Berlin, who underwent an operation a few weeks ago to remove a tumor from a testicle, an operation that has been successful, according to his club. Another Bundesliga player, Union Berlin’s Timo Baumgartl, hopes to return to the field of play soon, after having a testicle tumor removed last May, followed by chemotherapy treatment.

SPORTS WITH EFE

