Ivory Coast has won the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations in its own country. In the 2-1 final against Nigeria, Sébastien Haller (former striker of FC Utrecht and Ajax) became the great hero of his country. This is how Ivory Coast completed the ultimate fairytale under interim national coach Emerse Faé, after losing twice in the group phase. In Abidjan, 60,000 frenzied fans celebrated, and millions more Ivorians did so outside.

#Sébastien #Haller #tears #winning #goal #African #Cup #final #39The #joy #happening #country #now39