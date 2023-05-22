With summaryBorussia Dortmund has taken an important step towards the league title. Edin Terzic’s team won 0-3 at FC Augsburg and thus takes full advantage of Bayern Munich’s defeat against RB Leipzig on Saturday evening. Sébastien Haller (former striker of FC Utrecht and Ajax) became Dortmund’s great hero by scoring two goals. Borussia Dortmund can finish the job next Saturday in their own stadium against Mainz.

At Borussia Dortmund, Sébastien Haller and Donyell Malen started in the base. In the first half, the balance of power immediately became clear, but Dortmund failed to finish the chances. For example, Haller was already very close, but he lingered too long on the supreme moment. Just before the break, FC Augsburg was down to ten men, after Felix Uduokhai worked a broken Malen to the ground.

Just when the nerves started to increase, Haller made the liberating goal half an hour before the end. He was played in the box, took the ball around his opponent and hit the post diagonally. Just afterwards, Augsburg also immediately had a great chance for the equalizer, but it eventually became the day of the Ivorian striker. See also Best Libertadores award has names from Fla, Verdão and Athletico - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Six minutes before the end, Haller became the big man by also making his second of the evening. Reus got the ball from Malen, saw the goalkeeper save, but the rebound was shot in by Haller. Julian Brandt also made it 0-3 in injury time. Dortmund thus takes over the lead in the Bundesliga and is one game away from the German national title. Dortmund will play at home against FSV Mainz on Saturday and can become champion there. Bayern will visit FC Köln in the last round of play.

Borussia Dortmund was last champion in the Bundesliga in 2011 and 2012. Then followed ten titles in a row for Bayern Munich, as is known The Record Master is in Germany with now 32 national titles. Borussia Dortmund has eight national titles and can level with number two FC Nürnberg next week, which won the ninth and last national title in club history in the 1967/1968 season. Dortmund have finished second in the Bundesliga in six of the last ten seasons.

Haller was taken over from Ajax by Borussia Dortmund for more than 30 million euros last year. Because a tumor was diagnosed in the striker in preparation for this season, he did not play the entire first half of the season. He eventually recovered from his illness (telebanker) and has turned out to be a supporting player for Borussia Dortmund in recent months. In the last three games, he has scored five goals and an assist. See also Handball World Cup in the live ticker

“It is very special when you consider where we come from and what we have had to deal with this season,” said coach Edin Terzic. “Regardless of what happens next week, the great miracle is that Sep is with us again this season. We hope he will be the hero of the season. We are very proud. We have missed Haller with his willpower and positive energy. We suffered with him and without him.”

Borussia Dortmund can win the title for the first time since 2012 on Saturday. “This year we are closer than we have been in years,” said Terzic. “Now we have to sleep six nights. And then we have to make sure that we are on top of it right from the start.”

Haller himself could not believe that the team is on the threshold of the championship. “If someone would have told me six months ago that I would be in this situation, I would not have believed it,” he told the channel DAZN. See also Caixa pays Brazil Aid to beneficiaries with final NIS 8 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

