Sébastien Chenu, spokesperson for the National Rally, is present on the set of “Dimanche en politique”, the political magazine of France 3, Sunday, September 20. The deputy of the North will he try to face Xavier Bertrand in Hauts-de-France? Faced with this question, the deputy began by using rhetorical questions to criticize the president of the region: “The question that arises first is: what has changed since the election of Xavier Bertrand? Has a single problem been solved?“And finally to add:”Yes, I want to take control of this region!“

Regarding the management of Covid-19, the spokesperson for the RN, is skeptical about the management of the government. He says he wants “consistent, clear, understandable and national measures“. In this regard, he pleaded for a necessary”closure of borders for people coming from countries where we do not manage the Covid in the same way“. So he pointed out the lack of checks at airports.”It feels like living the never-ending story“, he considers. Regarding a potential vote to extend the measures, Sébastien Chenu said he would vote”which will protect the French“.