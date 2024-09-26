Research shows that the current mayor has 36.5% of the intentions and votes; he is followed by Maria do Rosário, who has 30.1%

AtlasIntel survey released this Thursday (26.Sep.2024) shows that the mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastian Melo (MDB), who is seeking re-election, is leading the race for mayor of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, with 36.5% of voting intentions.

The federal deputy Mary of the Rosary (PT-RS) appears next and has 30.1%. In 3rd place is the former state deputy Juliana Brizola (PDT), with 22.9% of the votes. Here is the full of the study (PDF – 7 MB).

Here is the stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented) for the 1st round:

Sebastian Melo (MDB) – 36.5%;

Maria do Rosario (PT) – 30.1%;

Juliana Brizola (PDT) – 22.9%;

Felipe Camozzato (New) – 6.3%;

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU) – 0.6%;

Luciano from MLB (UP) – 0.0%;

they don’t know – 0.4%;

blank/null votes – 3.2%.

The survey was conducted by AtlasIntel from September 20 to 24, 2024. A total of 1,199 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Porto Alegre. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number RS-08655/2024.

According to the company that carried out the study, the cost was R$35,000. The amount was paid with the company’s own resources.

2ND ROUND

The study also simulated 3 2nd round scenarios. Here are the results:

Sebastian X Mary of the Rosary:

Sebastian Melo (MDB) – 45%;

45%; Mary of the Rosary (PT – 44%;

44%; they don’t know – 0%;

0%; blank/null votes – 11%.

Sebastian X Juliana Brizola:

Sebastian Melo (MDB) – 42%;

Juliana Brizola (PDT) – 50 %;

50 they don’t know – 2%;

2%; blank/null votes – 7%.

Sebastian X Philip Camozzato:

Sebastian Melo (MDB) – 36%;

Felipe Camozzato (New) – 21%;

they don’t know – 4%;

4%; blank/null votes – 39%.

