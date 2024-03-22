After the news on the environmental interception of Sebastiano Visintin, husband of Liliana Resinovichwho told of a pregnancy in the 90s and an abortion, both he and his friend Claudio decided to tell their version of the facts.

This would be an environmental interception of the 2022 in which Sebastiano Visintin, speaking to another person, tells of Liliana Resinovich's pregnancy in the early 1990s. A child who was not hers and who, most likely, was hers Claudio Sterpin. He would have accompanied her to have an abortion, as some health documents prove. News that is causing a lot of discussion at the moment.

Claudio Sterpin already has denied the possibility that that child was his. To the microphones of 2pm, the man explained that he and Liliana have broken up and broken up over the years and that during periods of distance they have always remained friends. However, in the years indicated by Sebastiano, he and Lilli were not dating, he had just met the woman who later became his wife. However, Sterpin wanted to underline one important thing, namely that Sebastiano has always reiterated that there had never been a relationship between him and Liliana and that Sterpin had invented everything.

Until the day before yesterday she said I made it all up, now she says I got her pregnant 30 years ago. What nonsense are we talking about?

The words of Liliana Resinovich's husband

After the news spread by the press and TV broadcasts, the version by Sebastiano Visintin. Here's what Liliana Resinovich's husband said:

You have to respect a woman, you have to respect any woman and her things. I don't know if the child was Claudio's after some time, I don't know. Lilli had never told me explicitly who she was, I never asked her and she never told me.

