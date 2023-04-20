“Improving therapeutic adherence for rheumatic patients is possible. As the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir) we moved with telemedicine even before the Covid emergency, we implemented an ad hoc platform, we paid for it ourselves, because it is important to manage the patient even remotely. Obviously this tool can never replace the face-to-face visit, however it is useful for managing certain situations to prevent the patient far from the prescribing rheumatological center from not adhering to the therapy or even abandoning the treatment”. So Gian Domenico Sebastiani, president of Sir, in his speech during a press conference on early diagnosis and adherence to therapies for rheumatological diseases, promoted by the medical-scientific society today in Rome.

“The telemedicine platform developed by Sir – underlines Sebastiani, who is also director of the UOC of Rheumatology at San Camillo-Forlanini in Rome – has already been presented to the Institutions and we are planning the formulation of the guidelines on telemedicine in Rheumatology, a work in collaboration with the Higher Institute of Health. Furthermore, we have entered into a dialogue with Agenas regarding the management of the telemedicine organization at the regional level. However, our platform has been designed and developed to interface with other platforms, including the electronic health record “.

“Since the end of the 1990s – he continued – we have available biological drugs that in rheumatology have significantly changed the prognosis of people suffering from inflammatory rheumatic diseases and autoimmune rheumatic diseases”.

“Therapeutic innovations – explains Sebastiani, who is also director of the UOC of Rheumatology at San Camillo-Forlanini in Rome – are constantly appearing in all fields: for rheumatoid arthritis, for psoriatic arthritis, for ankylosing spondylitis, for systemic lupus erythematosus, for fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. Remarkable innovations that have produced drugs with excellent efficacy and safety profiles and which have been truly revolutionary in changing the lives of patients. This is why it is important to intercept the disease immediately”.