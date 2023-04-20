“The ‘family’ of rheumatological diseases is very broad, in their classification recently elaborated by the Italian Society of Rheumatology we count more than 200 including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia. For these pathologies, what is worrying are the late diagnoses that affect as many as one million Italians”. So Gian Domenico Sebastiani, president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR), in his speech during a conference on early diagnosis and adherence to therapies for rheumatological diseases, promoted by SIR today in Rome.

“Patients – says Sebastiani who is also director of the UOC of Rheumatology at San Camillo-Forlanini in Rome – wait up to 7 years to discover that they suffer from psoriatic arthritis or fibromyalgia, 5 for ankylosing spondylitis, 3 for systemic sclerosis and 2 for rheumatoid arthritis. They are too long, causing symptoms to worsen and making recovery and treatment more difficult”. The diagnostic delay “has a significant impact – explains the president of Sir to Adnkronos Salute – for the individual and for the community. Timely intervention means starting an adequate therapy, with specific drugs that have led to considerable savings in social spending, but also on individuals in terms of drugs dispensed, hospital admissions, working days lost and prevention of disability”.

According to Sebastiani, the delays in diagnosis are based on “a serious shortage of rheumatological professionals at the level of local public structures, therefore of outpatient departments and local health authorities where people with rheumatological symptoms should be referred. Although many rheumatologists are available who they come out of rheumatology schools perfectly trained – specifies the expert – they do not find a place in the National Health Service because there is a lack of positions”.

‘If unrecognized, rheumatological disease progresses to disability’

Failure to diagnose, underlines Sebastiani, causes “an accumulation of damage to the patient because the disease progresses. Let me give you an example: untreated arthritis damages the joints, but also other organs such as the lungs, heart, eyes and skin”.

“We are talking about irreversible damage – points out the president of SIR – which would be avoidable if the diagnosis was carried out in due time, because we have available very effective drugs with an excellent efficacy-safety profile, which considerably change the patient’s quality of life and they also lead to considerable social savings because they do not cause patients to become disabled”.