Sebastián Yatra is already in Arequipa for his presentation, within the framework of the 483rd anniversary of the ‘White City’. From there, through his Instagram stories, he launched a curious challenge to world #1 tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz. “What is the first thing I do when I arrive in Arequipa, Peru?”, Indicated the artist, while he recorded the tennis court. Yatra can also be seen in the video, dressed in sportswear, and left a direct phrase to the Spanish athlete.

“Carlos Alcaraz, get ready I’m going with everything”, pointed out the Colombian singer. Alcaraz and Yatra share a great friendship and on social networks it is observed that they participated in an advertisement for the US Open. Carlos Alcaraz is a 20-year-old Spanish tennis player, who currently ranks first in the ATP ranking, with 9,395 points. A few weeks ago, he won the renowned Wimbledon tournament, located in London, United Kingdom.