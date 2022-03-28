Sebastián Yatra was the protagonist at the Oscar Awards ceremony, interpreting ‘Dos Oruguitas’, the famous song from the movie ‘Encanto’.

(Be sure to read: Video: relive Sebastián Yatra’s presentation at the Oscar Awards)

​

The singer from Antioquia, who was impressed with the organization of the Oscars and how “special” people have been with him, assured in the prelude to the event that everything is “quite amazing” and that he has not yet “realized “Of what you are living. Now, when he is one of the winners, the impression of him is greater.

(Also read: Yatra: I’m going to sing in Spanish at the Oscars. Interview with BOCAS)

(Also: Will Smith punches Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars)

After his incredible presentation in Los Angeles, many of Yatra’s fans emphasized on social networks that Yatra was very close to not dedicating himself to music. And it is that football almost takes it…

(Be sure to read: José Pékerman: the real story of how he was removed from the Colombian National Team).

Sebastián Yatra and his dream of being a footballer

Before turning twelve, Sebastián Obando Giraldo, as Yatra is called, had a ‘flirtation’ with soccer. By assuming the captaincy of his school team, being a small dreamer, he left open the possibility of pursuing a football career, but since his game was “too slow” he had to abandon his intentions.

“Before I started singing I thought I could be a footballer, but little by little I realized that I wasn’t going to be able to, that music was my thing. I have had different moments where I have been finding myself and discovering why one goes about adding layers to things, I have been improving on the guitar and in my presentations, I have continued to evolve. I now have a clearer notion of what I’m doing, I don’t improvise as much anymore,” Yatra told the Peruvian newspaper ‘El Comercio’ in a recent interview.

(Be sure to read: Video: Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo sing ‘No Se Habla de Bruno’)

Although Yatra did not dedicate himself to professional football, he has been very close to the sport. He is a fan of the Colombian National Team and is close friends with great figures of the tricolor team. In addition, on trips to his international presentations, the singer has taken the opportunity to show that he still has talent with the ball.



(Keep reading: Colombia National Team: the businesses of the soccer players of the tricolor).

Even for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Yatra released a commemorative song with DJ Gianluca Vacchi. James Rodríguez, Santiago Arias and Yerri Mina were part of the video for ‘Love’, as their song was titled.

SPORTS

*With information from El Comercio, from Peru.

From the Newspaper Group of America (GDA)