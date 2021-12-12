The art world is in mourning. One of the great legends of Mexican music left this world today, Sunday, December 12, early in the morning. His death was confirmed by his family, who released the news through his official Instagram account.

The death of Vicente Fernández leaves a great sadness but also a very important and valuable legacy that will last in the minds and hearts of those who followed him in life. Various characters from the world of entertainment, politics and music expressed their regret and expressed solidarity with the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ family with some messages.

Some of them were: Juanes, Ricardo Montaner, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Alejandro Sanz, Florinda Meza, among others.

Along these lines, the one who did not want to miss the opportunity to express a few words for the musical icon of Mexico was Sebastián Yatra, as he decided to join the long list of personalities who mourned the death of the 81-year-old interpreter.

Sebastián Yatra dedicates emotional words to ‘Chente’ Fernández after his death

The urban genre singer shared a video via his Instagram account, in which he is seen with Vicente Fernández.

In the clip, ‘The King of Mexican Music’ sends a greeting to the people of Yatra’s homeland, and in the last seconds of its playback Alejandro Fernández appears.

The description of the Yatra post reads as follows: “ Don Vicente, I will miss you and I think I speak for many when I say that your music and voice will mark us forever. Prettier than everything, I have had the opportunity to meet you and your family, their values ​​and their union will mark me! ”.

Also, he added that his memory will be latent every night that he drinks a good tequila and listens to a little Mexican music.

Sebastián Yatra sends an encouraging message to Alejandro Fernández, Vicente’s son

Lines below the description that accompanied the video of his post on Instagram, the interpreter of “The couple of the year” sent words of comfort and support to his great friend and also a musician, Alejandro Fernández, son of the late ‘Chente’.

“@Alexoficial, I hug you strong from a distance brother of the soul, much strength and more unity than ever for you (your family) at this time,” concluded the Colombian singer.