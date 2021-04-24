Sebastián Yatra enjoys the success of his recent hit “Couple of the Year”, a song that in a few days managed to exceed fifteen million views on the YouTube platform. During a link with the program You are in all, the Colombian spoke about his next projects and assured that he would like to work alongside the Peruvians Leslie Shaw and Ezio Oliva.

“I really like Leslie, in fact I saw her in Miami a few months ago when I was there making a lot of music and also Ezio and a lot of Peruvian artists who seem super ‘cul’ and talented to me,” said the Colombian when asked. for some collaboration with national artists.

The interpreter of “Por perro” also had flattering words for the new emerging talents in Peru. “There are many people growing there, hopefully more and more artists will come out that have an impact on the rest of Latin America and the world. (Peru) It is a country with such beautiful feelings, with so many talented and good people, ”he continued.

On the other hand, Sebastián Yatra was happy with his role as an actor and told details of the first Netflix musical series in Spain Once upon a time … but not anymore.

“I still can’t believe what I’m doing here in Spain. It is a huge Netflix project, by one of my favorite directors who is Manolo Caro and next to so many actors and actresses that I admire, that I have seen his shows, movies and that they are unique. I have so much to learn … And the character has many layers and is very funny, “said the 26-year-old famous.

Sebastián Yatra, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.