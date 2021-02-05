Sebastián Yatra reappeared in Instagram to announce the release of “Adiós”, his first song of 2021. A few days ago, the Colombian singer left his fans dismayed, because he deleted all the photos he published on the social network.

Many users assured that it was because of the death of their friend, the Ecuadorian television host Efraín Ruales. However, it was all about a marketing strategy to promote the topic.

On the new single, Sebastian Yatra He sings about heartbreak, talks about the sadness that comes after a goodbye and the promise of a new beginning.

Through Twitter, the artist wrote part of the lyrics of “Goodbye”, Which generated more intrigue among his followers. “Look, if life were easy, I would have a thousand more loves,” reads the Colombian’s tweet.

“Goodbye” is accompanied by a video clip official, directed by Joaquín Cambre and set in an abandoned house in a very small town in Georgia (United States). Loneliness and sadness are personified in this house where there is also room for hope.

In just 12 hours, the video clip already has more than 511,000 views on YouTube. In this way, the single seeks to achieve the success of other Yatra titles such as “Ideal Girl” and “Where Are They Going”.

In addition to continuing in music, Sebastián Yatra will debut as a television host on the reality show Conecta y canta, which will be broadcast on Disney + from February 12.

Sebastián Yatra, latest news:

