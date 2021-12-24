Sebastián Yatra is one of the most loved and recognized singers in the world of urban music and he has always been very close to his fans. However, this time, the interpreter unleashed criticism and controversy by kissing some of them, while participating in a dynamic for the YouTube channel of the famous Mexican influencer Escorpión Dorado.

In his most recent visit to Mexico, the Colombian musician joined the extensive list of personalities who have participated in the virtual program At the wheel, hosted by Alex Montiel, better known as the Golden Scorpion. At the beginning of the interview, the topics they were talking about were focused on Yatra’s music, his recent songs and collaborations; However, after a while, the entertainment figures starred in a controversial scene that generated a stir among hundreds of netizens.

Yatra kisses fans he meets on the mouth

Throughout the conversation, the comedian gave Sebastián Yatra a bouquet of roses and challenged him to give a woman on the street a kiss on the lips.

The interpreter of “Red heels” was quite willing and proceeded to engage in conversation with some passers-by who crossed his path.

Although several of them were excited to see the famous Yatra, they confessed that they had a partner. After that, they all received a flower and a kiss on the cheek from the singer.

After a few minutes, it is observed how an unknown person agrees to fulfill the challenge that Escorpión Dorado imposed on the Colombian artist and both of them put their lips together for several seconds without fear of contracting COVID-19.

Netizens criticize Sebastián Yatra’s action

Sebastián Yatra’s great willingness to meet this challenge cost him a lot of questions on social networks, since the whole world is going through the COVID-19 pandemic and many countries have been threatened with the presence of the new omicron variant.

So much so that dozens of Internet users were outraged at the interpreter’s freshness when kissing girls on public roads.

In the publication that Escorpión posted on his Instagram profile posing next to Sebastián, internet users posted comments evidencing their unease and concern about the incident that occurred.

“COVID-19 at the wheel”, “Without fear of the bug”, were some of the comments left by netizens.