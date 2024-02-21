The famous Colombian performer did not mince words and honestly answered the questions about his ideas about love. In an interview with the fashion designer Vicky Martín Berrocal, Sebastián Yatra left a response that sparked controversy on social networks. “It happens to me that I say: 'If I have a relationship for longer, I don't know how I can put up with it, because it would make me want to be unfaithful.',even if I'm in love with someone, revealed following a question about long-term relationships. In addition, the 'Devuélveme el corazón' singer also talked about his sexuality and her past relationships.

Another approach to love

“You say: 'I don't go out partying because I'm going to like someone, I'm going to want to do something and I'm going to put up with it.' “So, why am I going out?” Yatra commented to the socialite on the virtual channel. Podcast Podium. However, the singer made it clear that he was always faithful to his ex-partners, although his longest relationship lasted a year.

In turn, the popular Colombian artist made clear his disagreements with traditional approaches to what is considered love in society. “At this moment in my life, with the type of life I have, I have a more open way of thinking about it and I don't see it as crazy to have at some point in my life a more open relationship than what we are used to from our parents, where there was also a lot of hypocrisy because infidelity is not a thing of the 21st century,” he confirmed.

He expressed a position that also echoes his interpretation of sex: “For me, sex goes in a drawer and is like inside the same shelf, but there is a drawer that is sex and another drawer is love.” .

Could Sebastián Yatra have a relationship with a man?

Vicky Martin Berrocal He also used his space to ask the interpreter about his sexual orientation. “I like girls, but I feel that if I liked men, I would live it openly and relaxed. I have that feminine part very developed. I think she also helps me write and put myself in the shoes of others,” Yatra clarified about a topic that has always caused curiosity among her followers.

What did he say about Aitana and Tini?

Given his sincere words about traditional love, the podcaster asked the 'Tacones rojo' singer about the times he felt in love. The Colombian star's response surprised. “Falling in love, falling in love, only twice, with my two girlfriends, who were Tini and Aitana. These two relationships have been more mutual love, where I have felt good because it has been very nice,” Yatra revealed in reference to his famous ex-partners.

Regarding the reasons that lead him to fall in love, Yatra responded that the quality he values ​​most is spontaneity. He maintains that he gives more importance to it because it is a sensation that allows mutual connection and leads him to forget about the question of whether he is happy or not.

