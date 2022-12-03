“Al fondo hay sitio” premiered its ninth season with new characters, such as Macarena Montalbán. Against all odds, she became Joel’s best friend and together they decided to venture into the world of singing.

His mother, Antonia, scoffed at the project and predicted that it would fail, which made her feel inferior to her brother. At that time, the manager of Sebastian Yatra He communicated with the interpreters so that Joel and Macarena are opening acts for his concert. The news left everyone speechless and fans are hoping that the singer will make a special appearance. VIDEO: America TV.