On February 24, Sebastián Yatra confirmed the release of a remix of his global hit “Ideal Girl” alongside the Black Eyed Peas rapper and producer. Will.i.am, in addition to the Puerto Rican singer of urban music Guaynaa.

“Having the opportunity to collaborate with him on my most successful single to date, and in Spanish too, is a manifestation of my childhood and a very special moment for me,” said the Colombian through a statement.

Regarding “Ideal Girl”, launched in 2020, Yatra highlights that it is ‘fun’ and will serve as ‘a good distraction from all those serious things that affect us every day’.

“I am happy to know that the song is spreading joy around the world and also blessed by the multiplatinum certifications that we received this week,” he said in reference to the platinum and gold certifications that the song received in 12 countries.

“Ideal Girl” also managed to reach # 1 on the list Latin Airplay of Billboard in the U.S. While on YouTube the official video clip exceeds 160,940,009 views and worldwide it has more than 600 million global views.

For his part, the American rapper hinted that this would not be the only collaboration he would make with the Colombian singer.

“Working with Sebastián Yatra and Guaynaa for the remix of “Ideal Girl” it was great. This is the beginning of a great collaborative relationship. I look forward to working with them on more music in the future, ”he assured.

