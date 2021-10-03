Did love come again? The portal E! Entertainment rated Ester Expósito and Sebastián Yatra as “Two of the most sought after singles”. The “Couple of the Year” performer and the Someone Has to Die actress are currently being linked by their fans. The media indicated that the rumors have arisen thanks to “certain indications” of both artists on social media.

Likewise, Twitter users affirm that there would be a relationship between Sebastián and Ester. They even express their support for the duo’s union.

Twitter users suspect a possible relationship between Sebastian Yatra and Ester Expósito. Photo: Twitter capture.

It is known that Yatra has been in Spain for months, participating in various projects. Last week he was seen next to Exposito and other friends on the birthday of Mexican film director Manolo Caro, with whom the singer is working.

The ex-partners of Sebastián and Ester

Last year the Colombian singer and the Argentine artist Tini separated, which caused sadness in several fans of both musicians. There were several rumors of a possible reconciliation, but over time these were diluted.

On the other hand, the Elite actress is also currently single. This year she ended her courtship with Mexican Alejandro Speitzer. He was also linked to Rauw Alejandro, but this was quickly disproved when it was confirmed that he is in a relationship with Grammy winner Rosalía.