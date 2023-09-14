Sebastián Yatra and Abraham Mateotwo of the most important artists on the Spanish music scene, teamed up and presented ‘XQ You keep passing 🙁 a topic that delves into the feeling of being in love and not being reciprocated. A song that overflows with rage and energy in one of the most unexpected collaborations of 2023.

The strength of Traditional pop-rock sound, romantic lyrics that are easy to identify with and a catchy chorus are part of the song that is projected as a hit. The association between the man from Cádiz and the man from Medellín also demonstrates the compositional quality and versatility of both artists who cannot resist any genre.

Abraham Mateo has had achievements inside and outside of music. A year in which, in addition to his individual success with ‘Manic’ (his personal vision of the eighties classic ‘Maniac’ by Michael Sambello), he has made significant collaborations with Daviles de Novelda in ‘I look at your face’ and with the Eurovision Chanel in ‘Clavaito’. The latter became the song of the summer by remaining at #6 in the Top 50 as well as in the top 10 of the best lists such as Éxitos España (even topping it), Viral España 2023 or Top del Pop, rising to #1 of the Top 100 in the Radio Charts.

For his part, Sebastián Yatra tops the charts with his latest release, ‘Homeless’who has long become a well-known figure with more than 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 30 million followers on Instagram and 19 million on Tik-Tok.

In this way, both artists fit into a single that will not go unnoticed,‘XQ You keep passing 🙁 and that also It has a video clip that highlights a concept and the message of a song that moves away from melancholic laments and reactivates us. It is now available on YouTube.

