On Friday, January 29, Sebastián Yatra generated concern among the 25.6 million followers he has on Instagram by removing, without prior notice or explanation, all its content. He only left an enigmatic post.

“Goodbye, for now”, wrote the interpreter of “Runaway”, As a message that accompanies the two photographs left. One of them from himself. And a video that follows the flight of a dove.

The reactions of Sebastián Yatra’s followers did not wait, and there were not a few users who have asked him to clarify the reason for the debugging carried out in his profile, which also included the elimination of IGTV files, reels and photos tagged.

“Sebastian, we need an explanation, the fandom is upset,” wrote a follower, while others speculated on the possibility that it is a strategy to promote his next musical project.

29.1.2021 | Sebastián Yatra removed all content from his profile on IG. Photo: capture Sebastián Yatra / Instagram

There was also no shortage of comments that indicated that the drastic measure would be linked to the murder of Efraín Ruales, a close friend of Sebastian Yatra.

Precisely, in one of his latest publications through his Instagram stories, the 26-year-old artist wrote:

“Brother, it breaks my soul to see you go. You didn’t deserve to leave so soon. Efraín Ruales I will always remember you as a person full of light, one of the first to open the doors for me when I was just beginning … Always with that authenticity in my heart and wanting us to do well … You will be really missed, friend ”.

28.1.2021 | Sebastián Yatra mourns the death of his friend Efraín Ruales. Photo: capture Sebastián Yatra / Instagram

