Telemundo premieres Top Chef Vip tomorrow for Latin America, the format that brings together 20 celebrities (including Gaby Spanic, Laura Zapata and Arturo Peniche) in front of three juries. One of the figures of the season is the singer and YouTuber Sebastián Villalobos. “I was always on the other side, consuming these types of programs,” the former NatGeo host says over Zoom. “When the proposal came, I said ‘well, we have to learn,’” adds the Colombian.

As in Peru, in Colombia, the audience for cooking shows has been large, he comments. “It is a format aimed at all types of audiences. Suddenly, you find messages from kids who are a little more childish and perhaps, without realizing it, we are inspiring them in the kitchen. It’s been super cool, people began to look for a way to watch the program because at the beginning the United States had the exclusive. It’s like this new generation is encouraged to enter the kitchen, which is a wonderful world, which is one of the best therapies that can exist.”

“I have a love-hate relationship with the term influencer”

When he was a teenager, Sebastián uploaded his first videos of Youtube. Now, more than a decade years later, she has 10.8 million followers on Instagram and a cameo in Men in Black. “It’s transcendental, but what motivated me (to use YouTube) was boredom (smiles). I wasn’t much for making friends, I liked being at home. When I started making videos on the internet it wasn’t to get rich or famous, that didn’t exist, I was simply expressing myself and people began to identify with what I shared.”

At 27 years old, he maintains that he was able to deal with fame. “My mom is my spiritual guide, I talk to her about her priorities. I have taken it very calmly, and in the moments when I was least able to go out on the street, I did, she tried to have a normal life.” However, she points out that being called an ‘influencer’ creates “noise” for her.

“Is rare. I have a love-hate with this term. I feel that the first influencers are parents, your teacher, even each of the presidents of our countries. The internet influencer, whether good or bad, is leading a group. Like life itself, friends who they added up for good or worse, it depends on each person who to follow.”

On his social networks he also shares aspects of his personal life, such as the reunion with his father, whom he stopped seeing for years, or a photograph congratulating his mother on her wedding to another woman. “I have always thought that a world who understands the difference It is a world in favor of evolution, simple as that. “I don’t do it with the aim of instilling a thought, but I speak it because of the naturalness with which I live it.”

“Since I was 11 years old I have known my mother’s tastes, I accept and respect it, it is my daily life. Maybe it sparks a stir of opinions and it is normal, everything in life, even if it is not a sensitive topic like this, it is going to “awaken a positive and negative side. If it is reaching the minds of the right people, good. There is nothing more beautiful than being able to be genuine,” he added.