Sebastián Villa would have an offer from Turkey

Sebastian Villa
Efe – Archive EL TIEMPO
sebastian villa
New version on the open market for the Colombian.
sebastian villa He is a key player for Boca Juniors, despite his ups and downs and personal problems that have generated controversy in the club, the Colombian has stood out with his football and his goals.
That if he is going to continue in Boca, for now it is a mystery. Proposals from other leagues, such as the Brazilian, have already been known in the past, but they have never prospered.
To Turkey?
Now, a new version rounds the xeneize box and comes from Turkey, where apparently they would go for the Colombian.
“They have told me from Argentina that an offer of Fenerbahce for Sebastián Villafrom Boca Juniors,” said journalist Javier Hernández Bonnet.
“For Villa they offered 5 million dollars. But before this, Boca said that it is not viable, because they are asking for 10 million dollars,” he added.
