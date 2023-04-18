This Monday begins the trial that sits the Colombian on the bench Sebastian Villa, Boca Juniors player, for alleged injuries and threats in 2020 against his then partner.

The oral trial against the Colombian is taking place in the Correctional Court 2, in the town of Lomas de Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires, in charge of Judge Claudia Dávalos.

Villa, 26, will be tried for the crimes of “minor injuries aggravated by the bond and by mediating gender violence and coercive threats” against Daniela Cortés, and if found guilty could receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him. Photo: Taken from TyC Sports

The trial will discuss the alleged events that occurred in April 2020 in the house shared by Villa and Cortés in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas, in the town of Canning, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Cortés published the images of his injuries on his social networks and the next morning he filed a criminal complaint.

Ready to play?

Photo: Efe – Archive EL TIEMPO

Meanwhile, the footballer also has his head set on Boca Juniors and in the match this Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores against Pereira.

From Argentina they report that the player has told DT Almirón that he wants to play and everything will depend on the time the day ends this Tuesday in court.

It is said that Boca will wait for him even until the team arrives at the locker room and in fact included him in the call.

According to TyC Sports, Villa takes his Boca sportswear to court in case the trial is extended and he has to go directly to the stadium. The medium says that he takes her in his car ready to leave in a hurry if necessary.

The trial could last until the night, as well as it could finish before, everything will depend on the judge.

The idea of ​​the defense is that Villa declare before the witnesses to be able to play.

Villa was also denounced by another woman in May 2022 for an episode of gender violence that allegedly happened in June 2021, for sexual abuse with carnal access, aggravated by injuries.

The Colombian, who has played for Boca Juniors since 2018, was supported by the club’s vice president, Juan Ramón Riquelme, stating that he “continues to be the best in the country”, that the club “is lucky” to have him and expressed his “admiration “and be grateful for his performance in an interview given to the Boca’s official site last Friday.

EFE

